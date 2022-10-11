Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett, Ne-Yo & More To Star In BET+’s Slate Of Holiday Movies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#BET is looking to bring some culture to #Christmas.

The BET+ streaming service is getting into the festive spirit by announcing several holiday-themed films. Ten new comedies, romances, and fantasies associated with the season will arrive on the platform next month.

LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr., and Paula Jai Parker lead A Miracle Before Christmas (December 8). The motion picture centers around a relationship therapist who needs the magic of Christmas to find the secret to saving her own marriage.

A Wesley Christmas, a movie about three siblings traveling to their childhood home to celebrate the holidays with their entire family, debuts on November 3. The cast includes Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, and Mike Merrill.

Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless, and Alijah Kai star in The Sound of Christmas (November 24). Vivica A Fox is included in the cast of Holiday Hideaway (November 24).

Serayah & Ne-Yo in The Sound of Christmas

Set in Atlanta, BET+’s The First Noelle arrives on November 10. Plus, Christmas Party Crashers, which lands on November 17, will feature performances by Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica, and Cocoa Brown.

The Robin Givens-directed The Christmas Clapback will be available for streaming beginning on November 24. The movie follows three sisters taking part in a Christmas Church Cook-Off competition.

In addition, the BET+ holiday slate spotlights Rolling Into Christmas (December 1), A Blackjack Christmas (December 15), and A Christmas Gift (December 22). Access to BET+ costs $9.99/month or $94.99/year. The streamer also offers a 7-day free trial.