Rowdy Rebel Addresses Bobby Shmurda’s Reaction To His Comments About King Von

Brooklyn natives Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel broke into the music business together as part of the GS9 collective. The “Computers” collaborators also plead guilty in the same New York conspiracy case from 2014.

Now that Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are out of prison, the two rhymers have refocused on their respective recording careers. However, Rowdy has also taken time to speak on the legal situation involving two other rappers.

“Everybody that’s dying out there is because there’s no n#### to be like, ‘Nah, my fault. I’m sorry,'” said Rowdy Rebel on a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

Rowdy Rebel continued, “When King Von died, that Lul Tim n####, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away… His mind off the rip went to kill. How you went to kill? How much hate do you have already to kill this man?”

Bobby Shmurda Also Sits Down With Math Hoffa

During his own conversation with My Expert Opinion, Bobby Shmurda offered a different take on the killing of Chicago-bred rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Welcome to O’Block album creator King Von lost his life on November 6, 2020, following a dispute with Quando Rondo’s crew in Atlanta.

“I felt like that s### came out wrong. He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that s### would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both,” said Shmurda about Rowdy Rebel’s comments. “But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s s###. Period. Rowdy knows he’s in the wrong for that.”

The “Hot N*gga” hitmaker added, “It’s like sometimes these emotions are going to come out. So when emotions are high, you don’t want to talk on situations. Sometimes, you gotta say, ‘Man, I just wish the best for everybody.’ And that’s it. Keep it at that. Shut the f### up and don’t say s### about the situation.”

Rowdy Rebel Wants The World To Know Shmurda Is Still His Brother

Bobby Shmurda’s response to his GS9 brethren gained a lot of attention on social media. Rowdy Rebel then took to his Instagram Story to address his relationship with Shmurda and the backlash sent his way by internet users.

“I said what I said 🤫,” posted Rowdy Rebel. A couple of hours later, the Rebel vs. Rowdy mixtape creator returned to the platform to write, “I [could] never beef with my brother Bobby. He [freed] me from a whole bid. But [you] other n##### [heard] what I said. 😩.”

In a 2016 interview, Bobby Shmurda revealed he took a seven-year prison sentence instead of a five-year plea deal in order for Rowdy Rebel to receive a seven-year sentence too. Last year, Rowdy praised Shmurda for helping him avoid serving 12 years behind bars.