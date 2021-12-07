Royce Da 5′9″ Takes Issue With 50 Cent Apologizing To Madonna But Not Lil Kim

Two emcees with close historic ties to Eminem appear to be on opposite sides of an issue at the moment. Em’s Bad Meets Evil colleague Royce Da 5′9″ called out Em’s rap protégé 50 Cent.

A few days ago, Royce Da 5′9″ took to Instagram to question why 50 Cent publicly apologized to Pop icon Madonna for making fun of her online but failed to do the same for Hip Hop legend Lil Kim. 50 targeted both women in recent weeks.

“My brother 50 Cent, who is one of our kings, if I’m a young person coming from another genre or come from another walk of life, and I’m following the way things are right now, I would think Madonna is worthy of an apology, but Lil Kim is not,” stated Royce.

The creator of the Grammy-nominated The Allegory album added, “That ain’t the message we want to send, is it? Nah, that’s not the message we want to send.”

50 Cent Deletes Apologetic Tweet Directed At Madonna

Last week, 50 Cent offered Madonna a mea culpa after he cracked ageist jokes at the Material Girl’s expense. Madonna fired back by accusing 50 of being a fake friend and thirsty for clout.

“I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️. Ok, I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in [any way]. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before. I hope you accept my apology,” posted 50 Cent in a now-deleted tweet.

Additionally, 50 Cent has repeatedly clowned his “Magic Stick” collaborator Lil Kim on social media. It got to the point where Kim accused the G-Unit boss of being “obsessed” with her. The Queen Bee’s partner, Mr. Papers, even took a shot at 50 Cent in defense of his child’s mother.