Royce Da 5’9″ Selling Streaming Rights To His Eminem Collab “Caterpillar”

Royce Da 5’9 is selling an NFT of his Eminem-assisted song with the help of Royal, a blockchain platform that’s worked with Nas and Big Boi.

Nickel Nine will offer fans a percentage of the song’s streaming rights in a Limited Digital Asset, which is Royal’s version of an NFT. The sale launches on Tuesday (June 28) at 5 p.m. EST.

“Royal has been making serious strides at the intersection of Web3 and music with some of my favorite recording artists,” Royce Da 5’9 said in a press release. “I am honored to partner with them on one of my favorite records by sharing ownership with my friends.”

Gold tokens, which cost $79, give owners 0.0222 percent of the streaming rights. Platinum tokens cost $299, providing 0.0884 percent of the rights and exclusive content.

Diamond tokens cost $1,999 and come with 0.5915 percent of the rights. This option includes an in-person writing session with Royce Da 5’9 at Heaven Studios and a limited edition autographed vinyl.

“Caterpillar” dropped in 2018. The Eminem collaboration featured King Green with production by Symbolyc One and Epikh Pro.

The single appeared on Royce Da 5’9’s 2018 album Book of Ryan. Later that year, the Bad Meets Evil duo joined forces again for a song titled “Not Alike” on Eminem’s Kamikaze LP.

Watch the “Caterpillar” music video below.