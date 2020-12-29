Rubi Rose Drops Debut Mixtape ‘For The Streets’ Featuring Future & PartyNextDoor

(AllHipHop News)
Rubi Rose may not be a household name yet, but she is beginning to make noticeable waves in the music scene. The Kentucky-born, Switzerland-raised performer is giving the world a taste of her musical brand with a new body of work.
For The Streets arrived on Christmas Day. Rose’s 8-track debut mixtape features contributions from Atlanta Hip Hop rhymer Future and Ontario R&B crooner PartyNextDoor on the song “Whole Lotta Liquor.”
Purrr💅🏾 https://t.co/uhEconvDNV
— Rubi Rose (@RubixxRose) December 25, 2020
Rose also incorporated a soundbite of Platinum-selling rapper Cardi B praising the Hitco Entertainment signee for her unique voice on songs. Cardi helped present Rubi Rose to a larger audience by having her as a cameo in the record-breaking “WAP” music video and repeatedly mentioning her on social media.
Prior to For The Streets touching down on DSPs, Rose also collaborated with other artists like Yella Breezy, NLE Choppa, K Camp, Rico Nasty, and Wiz Khalifa. The bilingual Georgia State-educated entertainer has already garnered 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 34 million views on YouTube.