Rubi Rose Responds To Backlash Over Her Comments About Nicki Minaj

Did the ‘For the Streets’ creator throw shade at Cardi B in the process?

Up-and-coming rapper Rubi Rose found herself as a target of the Barbz. Nicki Minaj’s diehard fanbase took issue with Rose’s comments about the “Anaconda” hitmaker.

During a conversation with the Big Facts Podcast, Rubi Rose spoke about preferring to date men who make more money than her. She then referred to Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Kenneth Petty.

“If they don’t [make more money than me], we can work on it,” said Rose. “I will help, of course, but I don’t want to be the man in the relationship, but I will. I see Nicki Minaj is happy.”

The Shade Room posted a clip from Rubi Rose’s interview with Big Facts Podcast on Instagram. Later, Rose jumped into TSR‘s comment section to walk back her statements about Nicki Minaj.

“Aht aht! I didn’t mean it in a disrespectful way at all…. I was just saying you can be happy with a man who makes less than you. I’ll say Britney Spears next time…🥲,” wrote Rose.

In addition, Rubi Rose used her own Instagram page to pay homage to Minaj. The 2021 XXL Freshman Class member posted a photo of herself with a caption that read, “After all of that surgery u are still ugly & that is what getsss me☺️🤭.”

That line is from Nicki Minaj’s recent “We Go Up” single featuring Fivio Foreign. Some listeners believe that particular bar by Minaj is a diss directed at her longtime rival Cardi B. It is not clear if Rose attempted to get back in the Barbz’s good graces by taking a light jab at their least favorite female rapper.

Previously, Cardi B showed public support for Rubi Rose’s career. The Bronx-bred entertainer tapped Rose as a cameo in the highly-publicized “WAP” music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi also promoted Rose’s 2020 mixtape, For The Streets, which opens with a track titled “Intro/Cardi B Interlude.”