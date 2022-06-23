Rubi Rose Shows Love To Lil Tjay Following New Jersey Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two rhymers were rumored to be a couple.

Two years ago, there was speculation circulating about Tione Jayden “Lil Tjay” Merritt and Rubi Rose possibly being in a relationship. After the two rappers got into a heated online spat, they appeared to have reconciled earlier this year.

Unfortunate news broke this week about Lil Tjay. A shooter fired multiple times at the Bronx native during an attempted robbery near a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. Tjay reportedly underwent emergency surgery.

Rubi Rose took to Twitter to show love to the 21-year-old Destined 2 Win album creator. On Wednesday morning, Rose simply tweeted, “Pray for Tjay 🤍.”

Pray for tjay 🤍 — Rubi Rose (@RubixxRose) June 22, 2022

According to reports, a gunman shot Lil Tjay outside of a Chipotle restaurant. Authorities also identified a second victim named Vic Antoine Boyd. Police arrested Mohamed Konate, 27, on three first-degree attempted murder charges and other offenses.

Before the violent incident in New Jersey, Lil Tjay released “In My Head,” “Lavish (Freestyle),” and “Goin Up” in 2022. Those records followed Tjay’s 2x-Platinum-certified “Calling My Phone” with 6lack from last year.

Rubi Rose dropped her debut mixtape, For the Streets, in December 2020. Prior to that release, the former Georgia State University student gained international attention because of a cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion.