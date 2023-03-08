Ruff Ryders Hosting DMX Tribute Event On Anniversary Of His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DMX’s longtime label Ruff Ryders planned the NYC Ryde Out to honor the late rapper, who passed away in 2021.

Ruff Ryders invited fans to join them for a celebration of the late DMX in April.

DMX’s longtime label announced the NYC Ryde Out event via Instagram on Tuesday (March 7). The tribute is scheduled to take place on April 9.

“Save the date!” Ruff Ryders wrote. “On April 9th, please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen Soldiers with our NYC Ryde Out! Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music. More detailed information to come.”

Ruff Ryders directed followers to call (929) 529-6828 or visit RuffRyders2TheRescue.org for more information. The Dean family, which founded the label, started the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue foundation in 2000.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9, 2021. The beloved rapper died of a cocaine-induced heart attack at the age of 50.

The multi-platinum selling artist’s posthumous album Exodus dropped a month after his death. It marked his first studio album since 2012.

Last month, Lil Wayne released a new single titled “Kant Nobody” featuring DMX. The track was produced by Ruff Ryders staple Swizz Beatz.

