Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels Inks Deal With Nickelodeon & ViacomCBS

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is partnering with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS for exclusive apparel, a publishing deal and a voice acting gig.

The Run-DMC member has teamed up with the companies for a cross-category consumer products program. The partnership includes exclusive apparel, a publishing agreement with Random House Children’s Books and a voice acting role for Nickelodeon’s Noggin brand.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been very fortunate to have a diverse group of fans, including kids,” McDaniels said in a press release. “Working with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Consumer Products and having the opportunity to help make a positive impact on their lives and develop their self-esteem is so special to me.”

Apparel and accessories inspired by DMC’s childhood will be sold on Nickelodeon’s official Amazon store. The legendary rapper is also voicing 15 episodes of Noggin’s What’s The Word? series, which teaches children new words through music videos.

“Darryl McDaniels is a remarkable talent, with an equally inspiring background, who has positively impacted the lives of millions through his music and philanthropic work,” ViacomCBS president of global consumer products Pam Kaufman said. “We are so excited to work with him and extend his platform to reach today’s generation of kids around the globe with his message of empowerment, encouraging all kids to chase their own dreams.”

Multiple episodes of What’s The Word? are available now on Noggin. Parents can sign up for a free trial and check out the short-form series here.