Run-DMC Plots Final Concert As Part Of Four-Part Documentary: “Run-DMC Is Over”

Run-DMC is arguably one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of all time. In the 1980s, Joseph “Run Rev” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell disrupted the scene with their 1983 self-titled debut—and it was only up from there. As the first rap act to score both gold and platinum records, the Hollis trio quickly rose to international notoriety, scoring a slew of accolades along the way.

But in 2002, Jam Master Jay was shot and killed inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio, bringing their fruitful career to an abrupt end. While Rev Run and DMC have continued to carry the torch over the last two decades, it’s simply not the same.

Speaking to ROCK THE BELLS in a recent interview, DMC revealed Run-DMC is plotting their final performance at Madison Square Garden this spring. As he explained: “Run-DMC is over. The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?

“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” McDaniels reveals. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-D.M.C.’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

Understandably, DMC and Rev Run were crushed by Jam Master Jay’s murder. The talented DJ/producer, who would have turned 58 on Saturday (January 21), also played keyboards, bass and live drums. But beyond their musical connection, they had a brotherly bond that has remained steady even in death.

“People got understand this—is Dave Grohl still running around trying to be Nirvana?” McDaniels continued. “Is Sting still running around trying to be The Police? Are Paul and Ringo running around trying to be The Beatles? There’s enough life left for both of us. We can’t be Run-DMC without Jay. People laugh and say, ‘OK, we get it.’ But seriously, Run-D.M.C. will get back together when The Beatles get back together. Run-DMC, as a performing and touring entity, we can’t do it without Jay.”

As for DMC’s relationship with Run, he maintained they’re “the best of friends.” He added: “There’s nothing else to do. It’s done. Me, Run and Jay were put together to do what was supposed to be done and we did it.”

DMC did drop some additional details about the final concert, likening it to The Band’s 1976 concert film: The Last Waltz.

“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band,” he explained. “We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show. We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder. It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”