Run The Jewels Add Lil Wayne To ‘RTJ4’ Deluxe Album

El-P and Killer Mike released their fourth studio album RTJ4 in June 2020. The Hip Hop duo, collectively known as Run The Jewels, is back with an expanded version of the project.

RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) includes a remix of “Ooh La La” featuring Young Money Entertainment’s Lil Wayne. Gang Starr producer DJ Premier and Nice & Smooth rapper Greg Nice remained on the song as well.

Nicholas Gazin drew the “Ooh La La (Remix)” cover, and Diane Hoang animated that image. The artwork for RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) was created by Tim Saccenti.

RTJ4 is the highest-charting album of Run The Jewels’ career. Killer Mike and El-P’s most recent body of work debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 first-week units.

The RTJ4 standard edition contained features by Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Josh Homme, and Zack de la Rocha. Besides the “Ooh La La” remix, RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) also consists of instrumental tracks.

Last year, El-P and Killer Mike made RTJ4 available for free. The pair of veteran emcees stated at the time, “The world is infested with b####### so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy.”