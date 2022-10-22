Run The Jewels Recruit Latin Artists For Reimagined Version Of ‘RTJ4’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Run The Jewels enlisted Latin rappers, singers, producers and more to create the ‘RTJ CU4TRO’ project, which drops in November.

El-P and Killer Mike bill the project as a reimagining of the duo’s 2020 album RTJ4. The new Run the Jewels project features contributions by Akapellah, Baco Exu Do Blues, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Sarah La Morena, Trooko and more.

“We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians and artists who made this album happen,” El-P said. “We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences … a rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by/with people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together.”

He added, “We thank them for all their generosity, energy and creativity. This is a piece of music filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

RTJ CU4TRO is scheduled to drop on November 11. Pre-order the Run the Jewels project here.

Listen to one of the tracks from RTJ CU4TRO below.