Russ To Illuminate Stages Across North America With ‘It was you all along’ Tour – Here Are All The Dates

Hip-Hop artist Russ is set to dazzle fans across North America with his 2024 ‘It was you all along’ tour, featuring notable artists 6LACK and Melii.

The tour, announced today, will be brought to life by the live entertainment giant Live Nation and spans 10 cities. It commences on May 31 in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena and culminates on June 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The tour dates span several key locations in North America, including stops in Oakland, Inglewood, Denver, Toronto, and several others. They promise a widespread celebration of Russ’s newest album and his significant catalog of music that spans over a decade.

This much-anticipated tour promotes Russ’ latest musical project, SANTIAGO, which hit the shelves on August 23, 2023, and quickly soared to #12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans attending the ‘It was you all along’ tour can expect a dynamic performance from Russ, 6LACK, and Melii, showcasing a mix of music from SANTIAGO, previous hits, and maybe even new unreleased tracks.

Over his career, Russ boasts an impressive 22 billion career streams and a staggering 25 million singles sold, underscoring his vast influence in the music world.

Tickets for the ‘It was you all along’ tour will be available starting March 11. An exclusive artist presale will be held at 1 PM ET, followed by additional presales leading up to the general onsale on March 15 at 10 AM local time.

Fans eager to snag a spot at one of these shows are encouraged to visit Live Nation’s website for purchase details.

The tour will offer fans a variety of VIP packages to enhance the concert experience. These packages include standout perks like premium tickets, pre-show photo ops, access to the VIP Lounge, and exclusive VIP merchandise.

Russ is a trailblazer in the music industry and has always carved his own path. In 2019, he was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

He is well known for his unique strategy of releasing new singles frequently and for being a strong advocate for independent artists.

By founding his indie label DIEMON, Russ continues to influence the industry, promoting self-belief and hard work as the keys to success.

DATES:

Fri May 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jun 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Jun 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jun 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jun 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center