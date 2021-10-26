Russell Wilson Rents Out Space Needle For Private Birthday Dinner With Ciara

Russell Wilson celebrated his wife Ciara’s birthday with an exclusive dinner after expressing his love for the star in a touching IG post.

Ciara turned 36 yesterday, October 25 and her husband showed exactly why everyone wants to know “Ciara’s Prayer”! After sharing a heartfelt message expressing his love for the singer, he then rented out the Seattle Space Needle for a private birthday dinner for two.

“Perfect in every way,” Wilson wrote in the caption. “God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are.”

The Seattle Seahawks star continued: ”God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you.”

“He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!”

Ciara responded to her husband in the comment section. “Awe baby. You are my everything,” the superstar singer wrote. “Thank you for making me feel special today, and every day. I’m a better woman because of you! I love you so much!”

The Texas-born singer also reposted her husband’s message on her Instagram Stories page, responding, ‘I love you so much honey. You mean the world to me.’

Russel & Ciara Enjoy A Private Dinner

In the evening, Russell took his wife for a special birthday dinner. The romantic athlete arranged exclusive access to the Space Needle in Seattle for a private dinner for two. The dining area was covered with flowers and balloons and lit perfectly for an intimate evening.

Sharing a video taken by Russell, Ciara wrote: “Wow Babe @DangeRussWilson Thank You for loving me the way you do! I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world.” She concluded, “That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”