ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, & Normani Get Down at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

A Twitter video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, and Normani enjoying themselves at a Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy has gone viral.

The three ladies of hip hop & R&B found each other at a recent fashion show for the noted Italian brand. And it didn’t take long for them to get their selfie on — and to start dancing like no one was watching.

the full performance though 😍 YAs ladiespic.twitter.com/wQuQh8dqah — Ciara Content 💃🏿👑 #LITAbyCiara #DareToRoam (@CiaraContent) August 30, 2021

For her part, Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying a wave of success thanks to the “Butter” remix featuring Korean boy band BTS. After what was a bit of a contentious legal battle, Billboard reports that the remix is considered the “fan favorite” of the week.

Ciara, meanwhile, is enjoying the success of her new clothing line, LITA (Love is the Answer), which was officially released today. According to Yahoo, the line is being released under The House of LR&C, which she founded with her husband Russell Wilson and Christine Day in 2020.

As for Normani, the success of the “Wild Side” single featuring Cardi B — which was released earlier this summer — has earned her plenty of accolades as of late.

okay sooooo I just watched the video again 😳 sis what the actual f### https://t.co/0tkEIwGb0f — Normani (@Normani) July 15, 2021

Previously, Cardi B worked with Megan Thee Stallion on the super-smash hit, “WAP.” So, is this a sign that these ladies will all be collaborating in the future?