Ryan Garcia Mocks George Floyd’s Death In Unhinged Twitter Rant 

Ryan Garcia is facing intense backlash following an unhinged Twitter rant where the controversial boxer dropped the n-word repeatedly, mocked George Floyd and made other racist and bigoted comments.
Early in the morning on July 4, Garcia shared a series of bizarre posts, including one alleging he was assaulted by an unnamed Black man. “So a black man raped me and it’s okay and everyone acts like it never happened,” he wrote. Garcia also claimed, “Lil Wayne said I can say the n-word.”
He spewed hateful messages about Mexicans, Muslims, Christians and other groups and ranted about Black people eating babies. He also weighed in on the Israel-Palestine conflict while making disparaging remarks.
Furthermore, Garcia hosted a series of X Spaces conversations, including one titled “George Floyd is a b####.”
At one point during the chat, Garcia stated, “Let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n##### again.”
During another chat he named, “Christians are gay,” Garcia used the n-word with the hard “r.”
“This is why I said all the Black people who were defending Ryan Garcia have little to no understanding of racial politics. Dude is making a fool out of yall in real time,” one person responded.
During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Ryan Garica’s father urged him to get therapy. “I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time,” he said. He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t – get that therapy so he can stop.”
However, Garcia insisted he doesn’t drink anymore and said his father “doesn’t know what he is talking about.”
Social media users blasted Ryan Garcia over his racist and bigoted remarks. Check out some of the reactions below.