Ryan Garcia Mocks George Floyd’s Death In Unhinged Twitter Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Garcia is facing intense backlash following an unhinged Twitter rant where the controversial boxer dropped the n-word repeatedly, mocked George Floyd and made other racist and bigoted comments. Early in the morning on July 4, Garcia shared a series of bizarre posts, including one alleging he was assaulted by an unnamed Black man. “So […]

Ryan Garcia is facing intense backlash following an unhinged Twitter rant where the controversial boxer dropped the n-word repeatedly, mocked George Floyd and made other racist and bigoted comments.

Early in the morning on July 4, Garcia shared a series of bizarre posts, including one alleging he was assaulted by an unnamed Black man. “So a black man raped me and it’s okay and everyone acts like it never happened,” he wrote. Garcia also claimed, “Lil Wayne said I can say the n-word.”

He spewed hateful messages about Mexicans, Muslims, Christians and other groups and ranted about Black people eating babies. He also weighed in on the Israel-Palestine conflict while making disparaging remarks.

Furthermore, Garcia hosted a series of X Spaces conversations, including one titled “George Floyd is a b####.”

At one point during the chat, Garcia stated, “Let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n##### again.”

These comments on George Floyd are horrible.



We don’t condone disrespectful and derogatory comments made by anyone concerning human rights matters, for ANY reason.#BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing pic.twitter.com/mjKET5v1d5 — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) July 4, 2024

During another chat he named, “Christians are gay,” Garcia used the n-word with the hard “r.”

“This is why I said all the Black people who were defending Ryan Garcia have little to no understanding of racial politics. Dude is making a fool out of yall in real time,” one person responded.

This is why I said all the Black people who were defending Ryan Garcia have little to no understanding of racial politics.



Dude is making a fool out of yall in real time https://t.co/lQ54v9t2sB — Dont say my name (@stillnez216) July 4, 2024

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Ryan Garica’s father urged him to get therapy. “I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time,” he said. He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t – get that therapy so he can stop.”

However, Garcia insisted he doesn’t drink anymore and said his father “doesn’t know what he is talking about.”

I don’t even drink anymore



My dad doesn’t know what he is talking about



I literally was just talking to him – and he has apologized https://t.co/IoRFPXeDbP — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 3, 2024

Social media users blasted Ryan Garcia over his racist and bigoted remarks. Check out some of the reactions below.

Ryan Garcia needs mental health treatment and an ass whoopin — Naji (@NajiChill) July 4, 2024

Ryan Garcia just went on a racial rant against black people, Palestine and Israel, then starts kicking black people from his space.



Pray for Ryan🙏 pic.twitter.com/mVOa0CBSXs — Dante 🦈 (@ohdante_) July 4, 2024

I question any & every Muslim who associates with Ryan Garcia



“F*ck all Muslims”

“F*ck all you Muslim ass f*cking weird ass f######”



May Allah deal with this heathen swine who pretends to give a toss about Palestine



If you’re a Muslim who endorses this guy, I am free from you pic.twitter.com/mg7YAjVSPQ — Xavier (@xavierjp__) July 4, 2024

Ryan Garcia gotta be the most insufferable ex athlete alive rn.. he calls himself the face of Christian athletes and this is how he behaves..



He also said expressed his HATRED for Muslims when Sneako joined the X space..



“F*CK YOU & F*CK MUSLIMS” 😳 pic.twitter.com/wH4LdfDXZe — Nine (@NINEEEv) July 4, 2024