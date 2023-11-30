RZA Praises André 3000’s “New Blue Sun” Album, Teases His Own Instrumental Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Hip-Hop don’t need saving. Hip-Hop is just growing.”

André 3000 shocked many rap fans when he announced his debut solo studio LP would not have any lyrics. However, the celebrated MC’s New Blue Sun instrumental effort garnered praise from fellow Hip-Hop legend RZA.

“That album is on repeat in my house,” RZA told TMZ about André 3000’s new project. “Me and my wife, we just sit down, it keeps us very zen in the crib. It had me washing dishes. It’s a good vibe. André, congratulations.”

The Wu-Tang Clan member then said, “I’m actually gonna give another instrumental album myself. Hip-Hop is going to show you that there’s no limits to what we do.” RZA also declared, “Hip-Hop don’t need saving. Hip-Hop is just growing.”

Previously, RZA presented the Instrumental Experience in 2007. The New Yorker’s solo discography also contains lyric-filled LPs such as 1998’s Bobby Digital. Plus, the rapper/producer worked on numerous Wutang Clan albums like the classic Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) from 1993.

André 3000’s New Blue Sun arrived on November 17. The 87-minute Epic Records release received mostly positive reviews from professional music critics. New Blue Sun also gave one-half of the Outkast duo his first lead solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.