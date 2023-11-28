André 3000 Earns First Lead Solo Entry On The Hot 100 Following Release Of “New Blue Sun”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

3 Stacks is back on the charts.

André 3000 has three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a member of the rap duo Outkast. The Atlanta-bred MC now achieved a first-time chart placement as a lead solo act.

On November 17, André 3000 dropped his debut solo studio LP. New Blue Sun hosts a song titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

That track opened at No. 90 on the latest Hot 100, giving 3 Stacks his first entry on the chart as a lone performer. Previously, the Hip-Hop legend made the weekly rankings with collaborations.

For example, John Legend’s “Green Light” featuring André 3000 peaked at No. 24. Dré also charted with other singles such as Beyoncé’s “Party” (No. 50) and Young Jeezy’s “I Do” (No. 61).

Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson,” “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” each made it to the top of the Hot 100. Those three records have spent a combined 11 weeks at No. 1. The Dungeon Family representatives have four Top 10 entries.

André 3000’s New Blue Sun opened at No. 34 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart. The 87-minute, instrumental album features the Grammy winner playing various flutes. New Blue Sun received mostly positive reviews.

The Epic Records release moved around 24,000 album-equivalent units in its first seven days. There was a lot of attention placed on the fact that New Blue Sun amassed more first-week units than recent projects by other Hip-Hop acts.