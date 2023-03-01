RZA Explains Why Versatility Is Key To His Artistry With Wu-Tang Clan & Beyond

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has displayed his skill as a rapper, producer, actor, director and more during his illustrious career.

RZA takes pride in being a multi-hyphenate.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend spoke to AllHipHop about his artistic pursuits as a rapper, producer, filmmaker and more. RZA discussed his creative mindset, revealing why he takes on challenges such as composing his first ballet.

“I learned a long time ago that I’m an artist,” he said. “I don’t gotta think about being nothing else but that. And by being an artist, I find different ways to express that art.”

He continued, “If you give me a hammer and nails, I’m not gonna be able to work it out. I might be able to make something artistic out of it, but I won’t be able to fix your toilet. So, as an artist, I’m happy to be that and I find different ways to express myself. And I refuse to have someone tell me that I can’t do it.”

Later in the conversation, RZA talked about the new season of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He even provided a bit of life advice, encouraging the younger generation to embrace maturity.

“Don’t be shy to mature,” he said. “And I don’t mean mature like you gotta stop playing video games. That’s a hobby or activity or entertainment like watching a movie … [I mean] mature in love, respect and knowledge and communication. And mature in your emotions when dealing with your family.”

Watch AllHipHop’s interview with RZA below.