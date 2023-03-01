RZA Explains Why Versatility Is Key To His Artistry With Wu-Tang Clan & Beyond

RZA takes pride in being a multi-hyphenate.
The Wu-Tang Clan legend spoke to AllHipHop about his artistic pursuits as a rapper, producer, filmmaker and more. RZA discussed his creative mindset, revealing why he takes on challenges such as composing his first ballet.
“I learned a long time ago that I’m an artist,” he said. “I don’t gotta think about being nothing else but that. And by being an artist, I find different ways to express that art.”
He continued, “If you give me a hammer and nails, I’m not gonna be able to work it out. I might be able to make something artistic out of it, but I won’t be able to fix your toilet. So, as an artist, I’m happy to be that and I find different ways to express myself. And I refuse to have someone tell me that I can’t do it.”
Later in the conversation, RZA talked about the new season of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He even provided a bit of life advice, encouraging the younger generation to embrace maturity.
“Don’t be shy to mature,” he said. “And I don’t mean mature like you gotta stop playing video games. That’s a hobby or activity or entertainment like watching a movie … [I mean] mature in love, respect and knowledge and communication. And mature in your emotions when dealing with your family.”
Watch AllHipHop’s interview with RZA below.