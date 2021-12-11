RZA has partnered with MNRK Music Group, which released his new single “Plug Addicts” featuring Flatbush Zombies.

RZA kicked off his business relationship with MNRK Music Group by dropping a collaboration with Flatbush Zombies.

The legendary rapper/producer teamed up with the trio for a new single titled “Plug Addicts.’ The song is RZA’s first single released through MNRK, which recently partnered with his 36 Chambers company.

“I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for some time now,” RZA said in a press release. “Their style of dark Hip Hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue.”

Erick Arc Elliott of Flatbush Zombies added, “In a lot of ways, I saw RZA in myself as a fellow producer/artist. We are making history together at this very moment. The music he’s made over the course of his career had a lot to do with why I wanted to make music in the first place, it’s beautiful to see these things come full circle.”

The Wu-Tang Clan co-founder and Flatbush Zombies will drop another single, “Quentin Tarantino,” through MNRK on December 17. The label will also handle the release of RZA’s upcoming album Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater with DJ Scratch as well as his next Bobby Digital LP.

“My creative roots are founded in music, not only as a performing artist but as an entrepreneur,” RZA said. “The MNRK partnership with 36 Chambers creates a wonderful opportunity to bring new music to the world. Aligning and reconnecting with longtime business friend Alan Grunblatt is sure to make this journey a great addition to my musical legacy.”

Watch the video for “Plug Addicts” above.