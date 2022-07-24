RZA Releases Soundtrack For His Graphic Novel ‘Bobby Digital And The Pit Of Snakes’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

RZA crafted eight songs for a companion piece to his ‘Bobby Digital And The Pit Of Snakes’ graphic novel, which drops on August 13.

RZA dropped a soundtrack for his upcoming graphic novel Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes on Friday (July 22).

The Wu-Tang Clan member’s latest release features eight tracks. It serves as a companion piece to the storyline of his graphic novel.

RZA’s soundtrack marks his second project of 2022. He previously teamed up with DJ Scratch for an album titled Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater in March.

Z2 Comics will release the Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes graphic novel on August 13. RZA will appear at a signing at Midtown Comics in New York City on its release day.

“Out of all my creative personas and alter egos, Bobby Digital is probably the best fit for comics and graphic novels,” RZA said in a press release. “It’s a pleasure for me to collaborate with Z2 Comics and bring this lush world of creativity into the comic space. The readers are going to be hit with something they never seen coming.”

Fans can pre-order RZA’s graphic novel here.

Stream the Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes soundtrack below.

Under the Sun Trouble Shooting Something Going On We Push Cowards Fight to Win Celebrate Life Live Your Own Rhythm (Outro)