RZA Set To Release ‘Bobby Digital And The Pit of Snakes’ Graphic Novel & Soundtrack

Robert “RZA” Diggs is bringing back his Bobby Digital alter ego for a brand new Z2 Comics-backed graphic novel and soundtrack. RZA, Vasilis Lolos, and Ryan O’Sullivan wrote the storyline for RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes.

“The character Bobby Digital getting his first official first graphic novel is a long-overdue achievement,” says RZA. “Growing up as an avid comic reader, it’s an honor to add my creativity to this amazing platform of storytelling.”

The Wu-Tang Clan member also adds, “Z2 Comics understands that music artists resonate in the comic book/graphic novel world and this relationship is destined to grow.”

In addition, Vasilis Lolos illustrated Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes and created the soundtrack’s cover art. 36 Chambers ALC/MRNK will release the 8-song album. The project includes the first single “We Push” featuring Stone Mecca.

“As a longtime fan of RZA and his musical legacy, there was nothing more flattering than the chance to collaborate on this graphic novel and witness it inspire a brand new record of the same name,” states Joshua Frankel of Z2 Comics.

Joshua Frankel continues, “Skillfully harmonizing music and story is the ultimate goal of our Z2 music books, and there is no better example of this than RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes.”

RZA will release Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes graphic novel and soundtrack on July 22. Z2 Comics also offers several exclusive bundles of the novel, including different deluxe editions and extras.

The company previously worked with Vince Staples, Public Enemy, Machine Gun Kelly, Cypress Hill, and other recording artists. American publishing company Simon & Schuster globally distributes Z2 Comics.