Vince Staples Breaks Down ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ Concept Album

California’s Vince Staples has been one of the most critically-acclaimed rappers of the last decade. Following his self-titled studio LP in 2021, the West Coaster is ready to return with Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

“It’s symbolic of home,” explains Staples about the album’s title. “And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Vince Staples released the Ramona Park Broke My Heart lead single “Magic” on Valentine’s Day. The Mustard-produced track came out via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.

“I think [‘Magic’ will] put the listener in a good state of mind,” says the 28-year-old Odd Future associate. “The mood of it defines the project.”

Vince Staples peaked at #21 on the Billboard 200 chart, #14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #12 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Kenny Beats provided production for the entire album.

“There’s a direct correlation,” Staples points out on the connection between 2021’s Vince Staples and 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. “They were kind of created at the same time.”

The North Long Beach native adds, “I was in a similar state of mind. I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one… This one has more answers.”

Vince Staples presently serves as a supporting act on Tyler, The Creator’s 34-date “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour. The North American trek kicked off on February 8 in San Diego. Staples will also be back on the Coachella Festival stage on April 17 and 24.

Additionally, Vince Staples is the author of a graphic novel titled Limbo Beach. The book was co-written by Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders) and Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom). Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) worked as the illustrator.