RZA Unveils 30th Anniversary Festivities For Wu-Tang Clan’s ’36 Chambers’

RZA is bringing a “live orchestra experience” to New York for a run of a shows at the Gramercy Theatre in November.

“Come enter the 36 Chambers through a live orchestra experience @gramercytheatre this November 7th, 8th, & 9th,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tickets on sale September 8th.”

Earlier this year, RZA teamed up with the Colorado Symphony for his first ballet. His orchestra-backed shows 36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud were held at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.

“As an artist, I’m always striving for ways to grow and evolve and when you get a chance to hear your music translated by an orchestra, it’s so fulfilling,” RZA said prior to the events. “The vibration of it, the feel of it. As musicians, we strive to inspire or give inspiration to our listeners. At the same time, I was inspired to take my own music in a new and different direction.”

RZA did not reveal if his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members will perform with him at the Gramercy Theatre. The group is on tour through the end of October.

Wu-Tang Clan released their classic debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in November 1993. The album went platinum in 1995. It was certified triple platinum in 2018.