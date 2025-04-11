Sada Baby Claims He’s Being “Targeted” While Embracing Viral Social Media Mugshot Arc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sada Baby has denied he was in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Even though Sada Baby has welcomed the popularity he has amassed since his mugshot from a recent arrest went viral, he is still speaking out to draw attention to what he feels is unfair treatment.

On Thursday (April 10), the “Whole Lotta Choppas” rapper shared a coursel post on Instagram capturing a widespread array of screenshots laying out the coverage of his arrest on April 8 in Shelby Township for felony drug possession.

In addition to the memes and headlines featured in the post, Sada Baby also shared a screenshot of a lengthy comment he wrote on a post in which he described his theory he was being “targeted” over the case stemming from a traffic stop earlier this year—when he was taken into custody after officers pulled him over in his black Dodge Ram in January for having illegally tinted windows.

“I appreciate all the energy, good and bad,” Sada Baby wrote. “Just know I’m being targeted. They literally recharged me with a case I just went to court for on the 28th and beat. Put an entry warrant out eight days later arrested me in front of my house and still took my truck while it was parked at my dwelling.”

As he continued, Sada Baby claimed he was not in possession of any drugs and also revealed his rationale behind the pose in his mugshot photo.

“Never had 25 g of anything and if I did, I’d still be in jail,” he wrote. “I care too about the difference I make in my city and for my family to be as ignorant as they paint me. I made that face for my mug shot because I knew God for a fact was breaking me home by the next day with no delays.”

Check out Sada Baby’s mugshot in the post below.