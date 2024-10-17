Safaree & Erica Mena Trade Shocking Allegations As Custody Feud Erupts On Social Media 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena threatened to drop her receipts after Safaree shared surveillance footage of her attacking him and destroying his property.

Safaree and Erica Mena’s bitter custody feud intensified with both parties making serious allegations and taking their public spat to new heights.

Earlier this week, more of their dirty laundry spilled out onto social media amid reports that Safaree sought to lower his child support payments.

After Mena repeated her deadbeat dad allegations, posting a calendar claiming Safaree has only seen his children on 16 occasions this year, the Love & Hip Hop star fired back with his own receipts.

On Wednesday (October 16), Safaree leaked security footage of Mena attacking him and his property on multiple occasions, including at least one incident in front of their two children. One of the clips, which all appear to have been taken at different times, shows Mena pushing her ex-husband and damaging items inside the home.

Safaree claimed he tried to take out a restraining order, claiming Mena is controlling, abusive and has anger management issues. He accused her of breaking into his home, using a ladder to climb the wall and banging on the windows at 5 a.m.

“It’s just so jarring to me, this deadbeat narrative,” Safaree said in his vlog. “When it comes to being a father in a co-parenting situation where someone wants full control, it’s not easy. I love my kids, but I have to put myself first because I’m either going to end up in jail or worse dealing with someone who has no anger management.”

Additionally, Safaree accused Erica Mena of sending a naked photo of him to his mother and sister. He claims his ex said she did it because he wasn’t honest with them about the nature of their relationship.

Erica Mena Claims Safaree “Violated My Body”

Erica Mena responded after social media users lit up her Instagram comments with criticism. She returned fired with a scant Instagram Rant, blasting Safaree and making serious allegations of her own.

“Explain why I was so enraged because how you violated my body,” she wrote on Instagram. She claimed the videos Safaree footage were from 2023 but she has recordings taken in 2024 that paint a different picture.

“Do you really want me to post you begging for me back just this past May on your knees in front of our kids?” she asked.

Mena further alleged Safaree put her health at risk in another post and rubbished his “fake” restraining order attempt.

The rant continued in her Instagram Stories. Mena posted screenshots, alleged from surveillance footage captured in May of Safaree “begging” her to take him back.

She also posted a video explaining why she had a second child with Safaree amid their marital struggles.