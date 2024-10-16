Erica Mena Puts Safaree On Blast After He Files To Lower Child Support  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena claims Safaree saw their kids 16 times this year after he filed to lower his child support and have her pay his legal fees.

Safaree and Erica Mena’s custody drama just got even messier after the reality TV star put her ex-husband on blast for allegedly leaking court documents and rarely seeing his children.

On Tuesday (October 14), In Touch reported that Safaree petitioned to lower his child support payments in June 2023. He claimed he could no longer afford the $4,305 monthly payment agreed in the 2022 divorce settlement. Per the court documents, the arrangement was based on his $61,157 monthly income and Mena’s monthly earnings of $41,289.

However, Safaree claims there has since been a “significant change” to the shared custody arrangement. In his filing, Safaree claimed he no longer earns $61,000 monthly as “he is no longer a full- time talent on Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

Further, his lawyers argued Safaree suffered a “significant loss of income” because of Erica Mena, accusing his ex-wife of a six-month-long “extensive public disparagement campaign against” him on social media.

In his filing, Safaree claimed Mena publicly referred to him as a “deadbeat” and “attacked his parenting skills without reason.” He also claimed she harassed potential co-workers with false allegations against him and has turned his largely female fanbase against him with her claims.

Safaree claims Mena’s actions led to a drop in income while Mena’s earnings have increased. He requested that she pay his legal fees.

Additionally, Safaree’s lawyers claimed he had the children for more than the prescribed 12 days, stating he’s had the children in “his physical custody on average 3-4 weeks consistently during his time.”

Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree

However, Erica Mena fired back with a calendar alleging Safaree only saw his children on 16 occasions this year.

“Mom is yellow. “Dad” is orange,” she captioned her since-deleted post shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

Mena also slammed Safaree in her Instagram Story, accusing him of leaking the court papers for attention.