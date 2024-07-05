Safaree Quits “Love & Hip Hop”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Safaree starred in the Atlanta, Hollywood, Miami and New York versions of the popular reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop.”

Safaree announced his departure from the Love & Hip Hop franchise on the We in Miami podcast. The reality TV star/rapper said he left the series due to its exclusivity demands.

“I walked away,” he said. “They filming. I didn’t even sign back on. I woulda did it again, but these lawyers and everybody, they be wanting to have all these exclusivity rights. And it’s like you can’t have me tied down and say, ‘Okay, only here. You can’t do anything else.’ You gotta pay me to sit.”

The reality TV star expressed his desire to explore new opportunities. He also admitted his frustrations with the show’s viewers.

“With Love & Hip Hop, I just don’t like that there’s people who watch it [and] they really feel like they know me,” he explained. “I be places and people see me and they’ll be like, ‘Behave yourself! Stop!’ What? Get the hell out [of] my face, lady. These people be really holding on to s### they see.”

Safaree appreciated his time on Love & Hip Hop despite his complaints. He credited the reality TV franchise for playing a pivotal role in his career.

“I can’t even front on the amount of doors that it opened up for me and opportunities and the extra eyes,” he said. “At first, I really was not trying to do it. And then when I got on and I kinda felt like I took it over, that s### helped a lot.”

Safaree starred in four iterations of Love & Hip Hop. He was best known for dating Nicki Minaj before becoming a Love & Hip Hop cast member. Safaree and Nicki split in 2014.