Safaree Samuels has finally come forward to explain his shocking tweet that he was planning to bleach his own skin!

Safaree Samuels is backtracking a disturbing tweet, claiming he planned to bleach his skin. Safaree set off the alarm bells with a simple tweet that read:

“Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for change,” Safaree wrote along with praying emojis – one set was brown skinned and the other was light.

🙏🏾🙏🏾 =🙏🏼🙏🏼

Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for change

🙏🏾🙏🏾 =🙏🏼🙏🏼 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 21, 2021

After several weeks of intense backlash from the Twitterverse, Safaree has finally clarified what he meant. He revealed he was actually trolling, to promote his new line of skin care products.

“I just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin. I only said that because I’m dropping a skincare line and pretty much, it’s to enhance your already beautiful skin,” Safaree said on IG. “So, that’s all it’s about.”

Safaree has been working on the business for the last year he’s unveiling it today to celebrate his birthday (July 4th).

The new line of skin products is called Paradise. The line includes a facial cleanser, facial oil, clay mask, body butter and a body scrub.

“I’ve been using it and I’m in love with it!” he said. “I can’t wait for y’all to be able to try it!! IT IS and SMELLS AMAZING.”

The “Love & Hip Hop” reality star recently celebrated the birth of his son with his estranged wife Erica Mena.