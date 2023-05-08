Salt Of Salt-N-Pepa Recalls Pressure To Get Abortion During Height Of Career

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl “Salt” James refused to get an abortion and found a way to balance motherhood with her music career.

Salt-N-Pepa member Cheryl “Salt” James revealed she was asked to get an abortion when she got pregnant during the group’s heyday.

James shared her story while discussing motherhood and the music industry in an interview with Tamron Hall. Salt did not name the person who wanted her to get an abortion.

“I was actually—I don’t think I’ve ever said this out loud,” she said. “I was actually asked to have an abortion, I won’t say by who. But to your point, yeah, you just have to know that it’s something that you’re capable of handling if you want a kid and you want to have a career. And it’s definitely harder.”

Salt was glad she ignored the unidentified person’s request. She emphasized how much she loved being a mom in her conversation with Hall.

“Having my daughter, besides finding Jesus, is the best thing that I’ve ever experienced, my kids,” she said. “Like, I needed that little baby in my life. She kept me company on the road.”

Salt-N-Pepa will be part of the rotating cast involved in LL Cool J’s The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour, which is scheduled to begin in June. The tour features a star-studded lineup of Hip-Hop legends, including Queen Latifah and Rakim.