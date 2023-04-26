LL Cool J Announces Iconic “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” Tour With The Roots, De La Soul, Salt-N-Pepa, and More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J tapped a host of rap icons to join him on “the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up,” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

LL Cool J has announced he is hitting the road for the first arena tour in over 30 years to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, and he’s bringing a roster of rap legends with him.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper “personally curated” the 24-stop “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour in conjunction with Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban. On Tuesday (Apr. 25), LL shared a teaser video announcing he’s headlining the concert series alongside The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

They will perform alongside a rotating cast of rap royalty, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Common and more.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement. For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy),” LL COOL J declared on Instagram.

“@theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set! We hit the stage on 6.25 in Boston, MA and will make our way to Los Angeles, CA on 9.3. Tickets on presale now.” Check out the trailer below.

LL Cool J will kick off The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour in Boston on Jun. 25 before wrapping up on Sept. 3 in Los Angeles. Other cities on the 24-show outing include Brooklyn, Toronto, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Houston, and Las Vegas. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with general sale beginning Friday (Apr. 31).

LL Cool J Has A New “Modern” Project Coming

Meanwhile earlier this year, the Queens legend teased his upcoming album, executively produced by Q-Tip.

“The album I think is really, really special,” LL Cool J explained. “I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it.”