Hip-Hop 50: Swizz Beatz Taps Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & More For HH50: Vol. 2 EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and Mass Appeal have announced the second EP in their series celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, HH50: Vol. 2.

Swizz Beatz has linked with some of the hottest names in the game for the new EP, Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2, scheduled to arrive later this month as part of Mass Appeal’s series celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop: The Soundtrack.

The super producer took to Instagram on Tuesday evening (Apr. 11) to announce the 5-track project and reveal the cover art. Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 will arrive on Apr. 21 with appearances from Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and more. Swizz Beatz also acts as producer on the EP.

“4.21 Let’s just get to it,” Swizz Beatz penned in the caption. Check out the tracklisting below. Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Bandmanrill, and Scar Lip also feature. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The official Hip-Hop 50 Instagram account shared the announcement, calling the project “an ode to NY rap.”

Mass Appeal Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 With Swizz Beatz, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy & More

The Swizz Beatz-assisted EP follows the first offering of the series produced by DJ Premier released last summer. Each project will represent a different aspect of Hip-Hop, with Preemo tackling “Early Days.” Others are regionally themed, with Swizz Beatz producing for the East Coast, Mike WiLL Made-It handling the South, and No I.D. showcasing the Midwest.

“Bringing together some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, this project will further solidify the #HipHop50 movement as it not only captures 50 years of culture but will also honor some of the latest and greatest to do it,” Mass Appeal shared in a press release. “A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including, the Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open its doors in 2024.”

Hit-Boy, The-Dream, reggaeton hitmaker Tainy, and duo Take A Daytrip will produce other EPs in the Hip-Hop 50 series.