Samuel L. Jackson Gets Honorary Oscar After Years Of Being Snubbed

Samuel L. Jackson is to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards.

The 72-year-old actor, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in “Pulp Fiction” but has never won a statuette, will receive the award on January 15, 2022.

Other honorees at the awards include actress-writer-director Elaine May and actress Liv Ullmann, both of whom will be recognized for their “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

Danny Glover will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, named for the Danish actor and translator who was one of Hollywood’s most active philanthropists, which is presented “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The “Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls” star, 74, is being honored for his activism as both a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.