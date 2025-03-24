Sauce Walka Breaks Silence After Shooting That Killed Sayso P

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka reassured fans after being shot in a targeted Memphis attack that claimed the life of his friend and collaborator, Sayso P.

Sauce Walka reassured followers he’s doing fine in a new video posted online after being wounded in a shooting that tragically took the life of his friend and collaborator, Sayso P, in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Houston-based Hip-Hop artist spoke to his father via FaceTime in the clip, emphasizing that surviving gunfire isn’t exactly a new experience for him.

“45 shots when I was 15 years old,” Sauce Walka said. “This s### ain’t nothing new.”

He also paid respects to Sayso P, a fellow TSF artist who lost his life in the same incident.

Gunfire erupted in the bustling downtown area of Memphis, near the FedExForum arena, on Saturday night (March 22).

According to Memphis police, Sauce Walka was struck in the leg outside a hotel. Authorities described the attack as a deliberate, targeted act rather than a random crime.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple suspects jump out of a white vehicle, open fire without any apparent provocation, and then quickly flee the scene.

While Sauce Walka sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Sayso P was fatally wounded.

Sauce Walka’s father, Albert Walker, confirmed the incident publicly and expressed relief that his son survived the violent encounter.

Memphis Police Confirm Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting “Targeted”

Police have since identified the vehicle involved and are actively working to apprehend the suspects responsible.

“This appears to be a targeted shooting incident,” an MPD spokesperson told Fox 13. “The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, fired shots without engaging in any conversation, they got back into the white vehicle and fled.”

Just hours before the shooting, Sauce Walka shared images and videos on social media, showing himself enjoying a lively celebration alongside Sayso P and fellow rapper YTB Fatt.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.