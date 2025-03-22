Sauce Walka Injured, Sayso P Killed In Targeted Memphis Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka is recovering after a targeted shooting in the heart of downtown Memphis that left TSF rapper Sayso P dead.

Sauce Walka, the flamboyant Houston rapper and self-proclaimed “drip god,” was reportedly shot Saturday night in what Memphis police now call a targeted attack that left his artist Sayso P.

The gunfire erupted in the heart of downtown Memphis, just a block away from tourist hotspot Beale Street,

Authorities say the victims were standing outside when a white vehicle approached and opened fire before speeding away from the scene.

Sayso P, an emerging rapper affiliated with Walka’s Sauce Factory label, died at the scene from his injuries. Sauce Walka survived and is in stable condition.

Memphis Police Department officials confirmed the shooting was not random.

“So we’re convinced that vehicle has fled the downtown area. Certainly want everybody to be on the lookout for this white vehicle. We put out a citywide broadcast on that vehicle,” MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe told WREG. “Currently, we have detectives from the homicide unit. We have detectives from the CSI unit on the scene conducting the investigation. Hopefully, we’ll be able to develop suspect information real quickly.”

Footage from the aftermath circulated on social media.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive beyond the targeted nature of the attack has not been publicly disclosed.

Just hours before the shooting, Sayso P and Sauce Walka dropped their location and were on Instagram, flashing stacks of cash while posting images hanging out at Reservations Bar.