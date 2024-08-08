SaveYe Trends Amid Claims Kanye West Hooked On Nitrous Gas, Dentist Denies Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West fans are seriously disturbed by allegations Ye is dangerously addicted to nitrous gas supplied by his dentist.

Kanye West fans have launched a campaign to “save” the rapper after a former employee claimed he was hooked on Nitrous gas supplied by a celeb dentist.

On Thursday morning (August 8) #SaveYe was trending as concerned fans reacted to reports that former Yeezy-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos alleged that celeb dentist Thomas P. Connelly was supplying West with copious amounts of the gas for recreational use.

In a lengthy affidavit which Yiannopoulos said he gave “the FBI and the DA,” he claimed the dentist “sought to exploit” Kanye West’s “psychological vulnerabilities.”

Kanye West fans took to social media, bashing the dentist in droves and sharing videos of Ye previously admitting to nitrous use.

In one brief clip, Ye is seen with a mask on, saying, “I’m on the nitrous.” In another snippet, the rapper recommended gas to combat stress.

If your a real Ye fan get him of nitrous. It would be sad to see a goat fall to a horrible addiction. People die and are permanently f##### up because of nitrous. #SaveYe pic.twitter.com/NFuBOvq5xt — kjnswim (@kjnswim) August 8, 2024

Another fan shared a video of him posting flyers in his hometown to raise awareness. “They’re trying to kill Kanye West,” the headline read.

A third Kanye West supporter shared a photo of Connelly, branding him a “monster.”

“This man is responsible for Ye’s decline, causing his irreversible brain damage by illegally supplying him with nitrous oxide,” they wrote. “Ye NEVER lost his love for art, it was taken forever by this monster.”

This man is responsible for Ye's decline, causing his irreversible brain damage by illegally supplying him with nitrous oxide.



Ye NEVER lost his love for art, it was taken forever by this monster. #SaveYe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yBVpirbmsP — chris 🍉 #SaveYe (@chrisfodinha) August 8, 2024

Despite the hysteria, a rep for Connelly disputed Yiannopoulos’ allegations, accusing him of attention-seeking. Additionally, they told TMZ the claims were “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

The rep also insisted Connelly continues to provide a high standard of care to his patients, adhering to all ethical and legal guidelines.