Saweetie Accused Of Starting Stampede After Fight Breaks Out At Chicago Festival 

Saweetie is facing backlash after addressing the crowd as a fight broke out during her performance in Chicago on Sunday.

Saweetie was forced to halt her performance after a fight broke out during her set at the Vegandale Festival in Chicago’s Pride In the Park

The “NANi” hitmaker was headlining the event at Grant Park, Butler Field on Sunday (June 23) when she suddenly stopped rapping after spotting something in the crowd.

“I know y’all not doing what I think y’all doing,” Saweetie said, addressing the crowd.. “Is everybody safe?”

However, before she could finish her words, people began running away from an apparent disturbance in the crowd. Footage shows large numbers of confused concertgoers dispersing as chaos ensued.

Chaos at Vegandale during Saweetie Set pic.twitter.com/vqmMmqwpMV — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) June 24, 2024

Saweetie took to X (Twitter) after the event, hoping that fans were okay. “Hope everyone got home safe tonight,” she wrote. “That crowd looked crazy.”

Social media users also shared their reaction, with some reporting a stampede and blaming Saweetie for causing it.

“This all Saweetie fault,” one person wrote. “Why would you say on the stage in Chicago ‘I know yall not doing what I think yall doing.’ Mfs assumed shooting and it was a stampede.”

This all Saweetie fault. Why would you say on the stage in Chicago “i know yall not doing what I think yall doing.” Mfs assumed shooting and it was a stampede — D##### Malarkey (@coldestwinters) June 24, 2024

Another person said, “@Saweetidon’t ever come back to Chicago babe. You caused us wayyyy to much harm than needed.”

@Saweetie don’t ever come back to Chicago babe. You caused us wayyyy to much harm than needed. — zana🌹 (@misszharris_) June 24, 2024

Others still wondered if a shooting sparked off the chaos.

“Out of no where we see people stampeding and screaming… that was f###### TERRIFYING. wtf is going on?!!” a Saweetie fan wrote.

There were multiple reports of a shooting at the event, but many attendees dismissed reports of gunfire.

One festival-goer shared, “There wasn’t any shooting at vegandale… there was a fight and people panicked because the fear that someone would pull gun out.”

There wasn’t any shooting at vegandale… there was a fight and people panicked because the fear that someone would pull gun out. — Queen Krys 💋 (@_callmemalaika) June 24, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

And that was my last time EVER going to Vegandale Chicago. People trampling and starting fights when they didn’t even pay to get in??!! I want my money back! 🤬 And 🖕🏾 the $3 cashout charge. — MuñecaMinhaj (@MinhajMuneca) June 24, 2024

2Chainz my new MVP because he came right out after that fight broke out & everyone ran at Vegandale expeditiously and got to it 😂 Vegandale…do better next year in Chicago starting 2.5 hours late for the concerts was crazy af in 80+ degree weather 🙁 — Jellz✨ (@JellzWorld) June 24, 2024