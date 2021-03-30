Saweetie And Quavo Fought It Out In An Elevator Before Breakup

(AllHipHop News)
It appears as though Quavo and Saweetie had serious issues before she called off their relationship earlier this month.
New footage has emerged of the couple involved in a physical altercation inside of an elevator, where Saweetie was renting an apartment in North Hollywood in 2020, when the altercation took place.
Although there is no sound on the video, which was obtained by TMZ, the pair were involved in an argument that turned physical.
Saweetie took a swing at Quavo, who was holding a Call Of Duty case, which fell to the ground. She attempted to pick up the case during the struggle, which ended with Quavo pushing her to the ground.
Instead of helping up his girlfriend, Quavo stood over her glaring at her menacingly. When the elevator door opened, a bystander witnessed Saweetie laying on the ground and opted not to get on.
The couple finally reached another floor, and Quavo exited, as did Saweetie, who was limping after the altercation.
The cops were never called, but there’s no doubt that this incident was part of the reason the couple called it quits after two years of dating.
On March 19th, Saweetie broke it off with Quavo, claiming he had been unfaithful to her during their relationship.
“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” Saweetie said in a statement on Twitter.
