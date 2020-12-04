Saweetie Calls Out Her Record Label Over Early Release Of Doja Cat Collaboration

(AllHipHop News)
Saweetie has released several songs in 2020 – such as “Tap In” and “Back to the Streets” – that were modest hits but none of her singles achieved major crossover commerical success. She was probably hoping her new collaboration with Doja Cat would make bigger waves on the charts.
The apparent accidental rollout for “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat is being slammed by the lead artist. Saweetie took to Twitter to call out Warner Records over how the track made its way to Apple Music on Friday morning. It has apparently been removed from the streaming service since that time.
“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends.’ The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art,” tweeted Saweetie. “The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???”
The California-bred rapper added, “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? Wow… Icy gang always dealing with the bs with me no matter what it means so much. I LOVE y’all. I’m bout to fix this nail & go to sleep. Goodnight.”
