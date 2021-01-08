Saweetie Connects With Doja Cat For “Best Friend” Single & Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Women in Hip Hop had a great 2020. Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B all scored #1 songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart over the last 12 months.
The new year is starting off with a high-profile collaboration between two of the rising faces of the culture. Saweetie recruited the aforementioned Doja Cat for her first single of 2021.
“Best Friend” follows Saweetie’s “Tap In” and “Back to the Streets” records. The new track serves as a prelude to the Californian’s forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music on ICY/Warner Records.
Back in December, Saweetie called out her label because “Best Friend” somehow leaked to Apple Music before being removed from the platform. She tweeted at the time, “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen?”