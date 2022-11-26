Saweetie Conspiracy Theories Flood Twitter Following 2K Sales Projection For “Single Life” EP

Saweetie was a trending Twitter topic on Friday night (November 25)—and not for her weird culinary concoctions or suggestive photos. This time, the Warner Music Group artist was feeling the heat after her Single Life EP was reported to be on pace to sell less than 2,000 copies in its first week. With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, many people thought Saweetie should’ve raked in the streams.
As Hitmaka tweeted, “Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes. Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it! I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here.”
Producer Sonny Digital was equally as confused, tweeting, “13 million followers, hundreds of thousands of likes on all pictures but album sold less than 2000 copies. That’s crazy. The math ain’t adding up.”
Despite Sonny and Hitmaka’s hypotheses, nothing could keep Saweetie safe from the court of public opinion. Comments ranged from, “She got what she deserved for breaking up a brotherhood” (a reference to her former relationship with Migos rapper Quavo) to “Cardi B is sabotaging Saweetie’s new album behind the scenes because she slept with her husband Offset. The evil Cardi B has been doing will be finally coming to light.”
The wild theories didn’t end there either. Another person tweeted, “I think somebody is sabotaging Saweetie on purpose. I think Cardi team leaked Latto songs to make people think the Queen did it! Did Cardi congratulate Latto on her Grammy nom? I think Cardi USING Glorilla to stay relevant.”
Then, of course, there were the people hating just to hate. Single Life arrived on November 18 as a precursor to Saweetie’s long-delayed debut album, Pretty B#### Music. Check out some of the reactions below.