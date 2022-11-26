Saweetie Conspiracy Theories Flood Twitter Following 2K Sales Projection For “Single Life” EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With 13 million followers on Instagram alone, some people think there’s something going on behind the scenes, including Sonny Digital and Hitmaka.

Saweetie was a trending Twitter topic on Friday night (November 25)—and not for her weird culinary concoctions or suggestive photos. This time, the Warner Music Group artist was feeling the heat after her Single Life EP was reported to be on pace to sell less than 2,000 copies in its first week. With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, many people thought Saweetie should’ve raked in the streams.

As Hitmaka tweeted, “Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes. Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it! I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here.”

Saweetie selling 2k is bad A&R vibes.



Someone’s supposed to tell u this ain’t it!



I also have issues with her having multiple platinum singles & not sticking with same formula that got her here.



Someone gotta get fired — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) November 25, 2022

Producer Sonny Digital was equally as confused, tweeting, “13 million followers, hundreds of thousands of likes on all pictures but album sold less than 2000 copies. That’s crazy. The math ain’t adding up.”

Despite Sonny and Hitmaka’s hypotheses, nothing could keep Saweetie safe from the court of public opinion. Comments ranged from, “She got what she deserved for breaking up a brotherhood” (a reference to her former relationship with Migos rapper Quavo) to “Cardi B is sabotaging Saweetie’s new album behind the scenes because she slept with her husband Offset. The evil Cardi B has been doing will be finally coming to light.”

The wild theories didn’t end there either. Another person tweeted, “I think somebody is sabotaging Saweetie on purpose. I think Cardi team leaked Latto songs to make people think the Queen did it! Did Cardi congratulate Latto on her Grammy nom? I think Cardi USING Glorilla to stay relevant.”

Then, of course, there were the people hating just to hate. Single Life arrived on November 18 as a precursor to Saweetie’s long-delayed debut album, Pretty B#### Music. Check out some of the reactions below.

Saweetie after her Ep only sells 2k pic.twitter.com/O8WT1ky8y8 — galactapriv2 (@Meganchronicles) November 23, 2022

They talkin bout saweetie sold more McDonald’s meals than album sales 😭 — 50K (@50kjay_) November 23, 2022

Saweetie sold 2K, Megan album did 66K with singles and promo🥴 Latto 20K and tanked, Coi Leray had the entire music industry on her album and barely scrapped 10K💀 where is the flourishing?pic.twitter.com/U4jqeGOhLF — minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) November 26, 2022

Myth vs. Reality:



Myth:

Saweetie (Female "rapper") "Women are 'running rap" due to so much violence & disrespect in male music."



Reality:

Saweetie has 13 million Instagram followers, hundreds of thousands likes on all pictures–but her latest album sold less than 2000 copies. pic.twitter.com/fqRiVRwppd — Blk_Chauvinist (@Blk_Chauvinist) November 26, 2022

Y'all gassed Saweetie into releasing her music without respect to the period of mourning, only for her to sell 2k triple paper plates. I saw a lot of support on SM, that she was entitled to do what she wanted. Does this mean She a 10 on mute? Online support is not offline sales! pic.twitter.com/ie3Kv5v1IQ — AMO AMO (@atinukemo) November 24, 2022

Thank you to saweetie for making me feel more confident in my own music, means a lot to know there’s people with 100x my budget making worse s### 🔥🔥🔥 — Grief! (@eatinaioli) November 23, 2022