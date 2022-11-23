Saweetie Declares Women Are Running Hip Hop In 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#Saweetie suggests male rap music is dominated by “violence and disrespect.”

California-based recording artist Saweetie released The Single Life on November 18. As part of her media run to promote the EP, the Warner recording artist addressed the current state of female rap.

Saweetie recently sat down with The Bootleg Kev Podcast. The show included the 29-year-old entertainer discussing the difference, in her view, between current music created by men in Hip Hop and women in Hip Hop.

“It just goes to show that this is the reason why women [are] running rap and Hip Hop,” Saweetie told Bootleg Kev. “Because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music.”

The “My Type” hitmaker added, “Remember when YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown] was out? Big Sean… TeeFLii, it was fun, party music. It wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna do this to you.’ I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time.”

Saweetie Joins A Prominent List Of Women Who Presented Projects This Year

In addition to Saweetie dropping The Single Life, music fans also got other female rap releases like 777 by Latto, Traumazine by Megan Thee Stallion, and Anyways, Life’s Great… by GloRilla in 2022. Doja Cat also continued her rise as a mainstream act by winning her first Grammy Award in April.

Nicki Minaj earned her first solo Billboard Hot 100 #1 single this year with the “Super Freaky Girl” track. Latto’s “Big Energy” found Billboard chart success and industry award recognition. GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10.

However, there has also been a lot of tension among female rappers over the last several months. Cardi B clashed with JT of the City Girls. Nicki Minaj and Latto were involved in a heated back-and-forth. Some observers also accused Minaj of throwing shade at Megan Thee Stallion on her Queen Radio show in September.