Saweetie Named Champion’s First-Ever Global Culture Consultant

Saweetie is an artist who knows the value of brand association and has spent her career balancing her love of music with her mogul aspirations.

The branding queen has now added another stellar partnership to her growing collection with her latest move. Saweetie was announced as the first-ever Global Culture Consultant of Champion and the global face of the brand.

“Big plays only!!!” she penned, announcing the deal on Instagram. “Thank you @champion for trusting me as your new Global Consultant!!! So excited to share my love for apparel and women in sports through the ICY-Champion projects to come. Shoutout to my sporty icy girls this 1s for you ❣️⚾️🏀🎾⚽️🏐🏓🥊✨”

Saweetie appears in their new “Get it Girl” campaign, highlighting 12 female college athletes with the “confidence to play by their own rules and look good doing it.”

Saweetie Joins The “Champion Circle”

The athletes have also been made brand ambassadors and part of their inaugural “Champion Circle.” As part of the deal, the brand will provide them with mentorship and link them with Champion executives.

The “Icy Bae” said she teamed up with Champion because the message behind the campaign resonates with her.

“My relationship with Champion runs deep, as an athlete and lover of streetwear,” she explained in a press release. “It’s been a go-to brand since high school! This campaign and partnership hit me on a personal level and I couldn’t be prouder to help all my sporty-icy girls out there feel empowered with self-love and confidence. When you feel good wearing Champion, the sky’s the limit.”

Additionally, John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing at Champion, called Saweetie an inspiration.

“We’re proud to name Saweetie as our first-ever Global Culture Consultant to help empower women to be their own Champion,” he declared. “Saweetie is an inspiration for self-expression and with her “Get It Girl” anthem, we want to unite all women with Champion athleticwear solutions designed for every body, every shape and every workout.”