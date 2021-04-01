Saweetie Talks About Infamous Altercation With Quavo In Elevator

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Saweetie has finally broken her silence over a shocking altercation with her ex-boyfriend Quavo.
Footage of a fight between the rappers leaked earlier this week, showcasing the pair tussling over a “Call Of Duty” box with a gaming console tucked inside.
During their altercation, Quavo pushed Saweetie to the ground and stared over her menacingly before she limped off of the elevator.
In a statement released today, Saweetie confirmed the altercation happened before their breakup and was just one of the numerous reasons why they split up.
“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” Saweetie said in a statement.
While Saweetie is looking to put the incident with Quavo behind her, the LAPD’s interest has been peaked.
According to reports, investigators are looking into possibly filing domestic violence charges against one, or both of them, over the fight.
So far, Quavo has been silent over the elevator incident, but he did release a statement about their breakup shortly after Saweetie revealed the news of their decision to call it quits on Twitter.
Quavo wasn’t happy with Saweetie’s public announcement that they had split, and said she was not the woman he thought she was.
“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”
So far, there’s no word if either one of them is planning to sit down with the LAPD to explain themselves, but it’s highly doubtful the rappers will cooperate with a police investigation.