Saweetie Teases Acting Role In “Really Big TV Show”

Saweetie will return to acting once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. The Warner Records rapper told Billboard she landed a role in an undisclosed television show and filmed her scenes before strikes halted production in Hollywood.
“Well, before the writers’ strike, I actually filmed with a really big TV show, so I’m really excited for whenever they decide to release it,” Saweetie said. “I know it’s going to be a huge moment. They stripped me down: no lashes, barely any makeup, I had this wig on! They were like, “No lashes, take ‘em off!” And you know, I’m a lash girl, so I’m just like, “All right, cool. Let’s get into this acting bag, what’s up?!”
Saweetie did not reveal the name of the TV show, but she offered a hint.
“I’m going to give you one of my lyrics: ‘Cocaina tiptoes/Ride it like the whip stole/Benjis in my bra when my t###### need a lift though,’” she said. “The answer’s in there!”
Saweetie made her acting debut in the Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish in 2021. She most recently played herself in the Peacock drama Bel-Air, a reimaging of Will Smith’s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Watch Saweetie in Bel-Air below.