Saweetie Throws First Pitch At Dodgers’ Game With Sky-High Heels And Long Bedazzled Nails

Glam rapper Saweetie was tapped to throw the first pitch at the Thursday night Los Angeles Dodgers game, and people are talking about her hands more than they are talking about her form.

The baseball franchise brought the Icy princess with the intention to flex on their fans and prove that the brand is multi-generation.

It was also Dodgers’ Filipino Heritage Night, and her mom is of Filipina and Chinese descent.

Saweetie throwing the first pitch last night #DodgersWin pic.twitter.com/9zjqtnVmIa — Icy ❄️ (@IcyGrlUpdates) July 8, 2022

But no one knew what the 29-year-old was going to bring the 137-year-old team all the way up to the braggadocios floss of the 21st century, rocking silver and blue jewels (diamond rings, bracelets, and necklaces), expressly coordinating with her custom team jersey with her name stitched on the back.

The chart-topper even had her ridiculously extra-long nails bedazzled and finessed a pair of high silver Christian Louboutin heels as a part of her ensemble.

Outrageous outfit aside, videos suggest that Saweetie actually knew what she was doing on the mound. She even leaned back and kicked up her left leg in a pitching stance, balancing herself in her pumps before executing the throw.

How would your rate @Saweetie's first pitch on a scale of 1-10? #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/mVpLWz2tAX — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 8, 2022

The Dodges memorialized the event on their Instagram, captioning, “ICY.

Thanks for stopping by, @saweetie!” the Dodgers wrote on Instagram, appearing to reference her debut single, “Icy Grl.” Saweetie then replied, “Can’t wait to come back!!!!”