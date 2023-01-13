Saweetie To Appear In Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “My Type” hitmaker adds another acting gig to her résumé.

Peacock’s Bel-Air returns to the Comcast-owned streaming service on February 23, 2023. Hip Hop star Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper will appear in the one-hour drama series.

Saweetie’s cameo as herself will be part of the season 2 premiere. In addition, Brooklyn McLinn (Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us), and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead) joined Bel-Air as recurring cast members.

Best known for songs such as “My Type” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat, Saweetie also has acting experience. The 29-year-old Californian played a celebrity named Indigo on Freeform’s college-themed sitcom Grown-ish.

Jabari Banks Is Back As “Will Smith” For New Installments Of Bel-Air

The reimagined version of the classic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted in February 2022. The new Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, and Jimmy Akingbola.

“I say it like this, if you took all of the characters from the 90s, but you dove into all of their diaries and all of their journals and what they were feeling internally, that’s what our show is,” said Jabari Banks about Bel-Air in an interview last year.

The West Philadelphia native added, “So that’s going to be super exciting for old fans and new fans to watch and you’re going to see a lot of callbacks to the original, a lot of tidbits, and a lot of easter eggs, so that’s going to be exciting as well.”