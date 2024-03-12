Saweetie Turns Negative Feedback Into Positive Change To Defeat Stage Fright

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Saweetie has detailed her journey of professional and personal growth following a challenging live performance in 2021.

Saweetie, the celebrated rapper behind hits like “Icy Grl” and “My Type,” has candidly shared her past struggles with live performances, revealing steps she took to hone her craft following a tough 2021 concert.

In an interview with Allure, Saweetie opened up about the challenges she faced when she started performing live, including criticism of her dance moves and breath control during her appearance at the Triller Fight Club event with Doja Cat.

The criticism led the artist to seek improvement through what she calls a “work vacation,” involving a rigorous artist boot camp designed to sharpen her performance skills.

Saweetie admitted that multitasking on stage—dancing, rapping, and singing simultaneously—proved more challenging than anticipated.

“I always bite off more than I can chew. I had to push myself,” Saweetie reflected.

Discussing her approach to overcoming stage fright and performance anxieties, Saweetie shared, “That’s not my strength. And that’s okay because you’re supposed to turn your weaknesses into strengths.”

In addition to divulging details about her professional evolution, Saweetie also touched on her personal journey, particularly her decision to take a hiatus in 2022.

The “Best Friend” artist described this period as a spiritual journey prompted by online criticism and disrespect. Faced with negativity, Saweetie emphasized the importance of focusing on her path and growth rather than engaging in conflicts.

Saweetie remarked on this difficult period, stating, “A lot of people decided to disrespect me on a world stage… It was really hard for me to deal with being attacked so much by different people.”

Through these candid revelations, Saweetie not only showcases her dedication to personal and professional improvement but also her resolve to maintain positivity in the face of adversity.