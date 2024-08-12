Saweetie & YG’s Heated Argument Draws Police Response

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trouble for Saweetie and YG as their argument escalates and the cops get involved?

Saweetie and YG’s reportedly had a run-in with cops after the authorities were called over reports of an apparent explosive argument.

According to TMZ, on the afternoon of Sunday (August 11), rap’s new It-couple found themselves at the center of a heated altercation that ended with police intervention. According to insiders, the root of this fiery feud was allegedly a cell phone. Sources say the couple’s argument over the device grew so intense that it rattled the normally tranquil neighborhood, leading a concerned individual to dial 911.

When officers arrived at the lavish Los Angeles pad, YG and Saweetie were reportedly at each other’s throats, embroiled in a verbal disagreement. The authorities stepped in and separated the quarreling lovebirds to get to the bottom of things. But here’s the kicker—despite the drama, there was no physical altercation, and no laws were broken. The police concluded that this was nothing more than a small dispute and a noncriminal report was filed as a result, strictly to document the situation. Eventually, both were left to cool down on their own.

Up until this point, timelines of fans of both Saweetie and YG have seen a blissful union throughout the majority of the summer. Though the couple has reportedly been on and off since first igniting romance rumors at Coachella in April 2023, they have spent a great deal of time together.

In addition to celebrating the Fourth of July together in Compton alongside artists such as Roddy Ricch, Sauce Walka and Kendrick Lamar affiliate Hitta J3, the pair proved to be a hotshot photo-op for paparazzi earlier this summer during their BAE-cation trip to Mexico.

YG, Roddy Ricch & Saweetie in Compton for the 4th of July 🧨 pic.twitter.com/Zxr3rAIx03 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 5, 2024

As of yet, neither Saweetie nor YG has publicly commented on the incident. Could this this just a bump in the road, or are storm clouds gathering over this high-profile romance?