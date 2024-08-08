Scar Lip Defends Relationship After Boyfriend’s “Pretty Sometimes” Comment Goes Viral 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scar Lip responded to fans urging her to dump her boyfriend over remarks he made about her looks on Instagram Live.

In the video, the rising rap star asks her boyfriend, “You think I’m pretty, baby?” He replies, “You’re beautiful,” before pausing and adding, “sometimes.”

After asking if she “looks pretty right now?” Scar’s boyfriend said, “No, not right now. Definitely not right now.”

He continued to downplay her looks while Scar screwed up her face. “I’m a get out of here y’all. I don’t feel like being on live no more,” she added while side-eyeing her man.

After one final unsuccessful attempt to get another compliment from her boyfriend, Scar Lip ended the stream.

Scar Lip & Boyfriend “Going Strong”

The video caused a stir online, with Scar Lips fans urging her to leave her boyfriend and find a man who will always find her attractive.

Nonetheless, the Swizz Beatz protégé is standing by her man and took to social media to challenge the criticism.

“Things are tough rn but we are growing strong,” she wrote in response to one clip of the video on X (Twitter). “SHE HOTTT,” Scar added, giving a nod to her latest single.

What ? Things are tough rn but we are growing strong SHE HOTTT🔥 https://t.co/kkjlN790Vi — Scar_lip (@scar_lip) August 7, 2024

Scar fired back at another critic, asking, “Why do you talk down on me ? What have I done for You to always say these type of things about me ? What’s the issue.”

Later, she added, “Wats up with the hate train vibes.”

Why do you talk down on me ? What have I done for

You to always say these type of things about me ? What’s the issue — Scar_lip (@scar_lip) August 7, 2024

Earlier this year, the Bronx native revealed she was bullied as a child for being dark-skinned and addressed the colorism she faces in her career.

“People telling me I’m not pretty, and that bothers me a little bit. Cause I believe I’m beautiful,” Scar Lip said on IG Live. “You want me to feel bad about me or something? To tell me those things. I’m Black. Yes, I sure am Black. Actually, very Black. But that doesn’t take away my beauty.”